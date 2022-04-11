Voyager 2021 media awards
Return of the corporate jolly: Sun, sea and skiing back on the agenda in battle to retain staff

7 minutes to read
London-based fintech Cleo sent dozens of employees to the European slopes last week, treating them to ample amounts of booze by offering up open bars. File photo / Ross Sneddon, Unsplash

Daily Telegraph UK
By Simon Foy

Accustomed to advising some of the world's largest corporations on everything from climate change to leveraged buyouts, EY's cohort of new partners recently went bidding for a different type of client: goblins.

The Big Four

