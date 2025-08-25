Advertisement
Retirement savings gap emerging between self-employed and employees

Cameron Smith
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Self-employed workers contribute to KiwiSaver at less than half the rate of employees, according to a new report. Photo / 123RF

A concerning gap is emerging in retirement savings between self-employed individuals and employees.

A joint report from the Retirement Commission and accounting firm Hnry called Improving the retirement savings of the self-employed, found self-employed workers contribute to KiwiSaver at less than half the rate of employees, with many missing out

