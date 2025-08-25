“Without meaningful reform, we risk seeing hundreds of thousands of people reach retirement without sufficient financial security.”

This could leave more retirees relying heavily on Government transfers – such as NZ Super and other benefits – as well as other public support, Wrightson said.

“Today’s inaction could become tomorrow’s fiscal burden.”

Retirement Commissioner Jane Wrightson. Photo / Michael Craig

According to the 2023 Census, New Zealand has more than 420,000 self-employed individuals.

However, recent changes to KiwiSaver announced in this year’s Budget could further diminish retirement savings for self-employed.

From July 1, the Government’s contribution was reduced from 50c for every $1 to 25 cents for every $1 contributed up to $260.72.

The report said the policy change will reduce the retirement savings of self-employed KiwiSaver members, as they face the reduction in the Government contribution with no increase in employer contributions to offset this.

Hnry’s Sole Trader Pulse survey, commissioned two weeks after the Budget, found 24% of sole traders said they would reduce their KiwiSaver contributions because of Budget 2025 policy changes.

A further 6% said they would stop contributing to KiwiSaver altogether.

James Fuller, Hnry chief executive, said retirement savings must work for all New Zealanders, regardless of how they earn their income.

“Right now, we have a two-tier system that favours employees.

“Sole traders face a very real risk of poverty in retirement unless there is a cross-party consensus and policies that help them save more.

“We hope these findings finally lead the Government and Parliament to take this issue seriously.”

The report outlined policy options to improve outcomes for the self-employed based on initiatives already in place in other OECD nations, including:

Flexible percentage-of-income contributions;

Enhanced incentives for low-income contributors;

Innovative savings products such as linked emergency and retirement accounts.

