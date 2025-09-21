Retirement Commissioner Jane Wrightson to step down in 2026

“I can’t do anything without a great team, and while we might be small, over the years have achieved some big wins.
“Our high-quality research and analysis provide evidence for considered policy change. We ensure it’s public so that people can rely on it to inform themselves and their ideas.
“It’s been a privilege to hold this position, and I’d like to thank my team, the ministers I’ve worked with, and our sector partners and stakeholders that help us to improve the financial futures of New Zealanders so a better retirement can be enjoyed by all.”
Simpson said recruitment for the next Retirement Commissioner would begin shortly.
“I would like to thank Jane Wrightson for her leadership and for the way she’s advocated for better financial capability and retirement outcomes for New Zealanders. I wish her all the very best for the future.”
Wrightson also championed the compulsory inclusion of financial education in schools, which was announced in April 2025.
“Years of championing for a stronger focus on financial education in schools has been heard, and it will be a game-changer for the next generation’s financial wellbeing,” she said.
Wrightson was reappointed for her second term in 2022.