Retirement Commissioner Jane Wrightson to step down in 2026

Retirement Commissioner Jane Wrightson will not seek reappointment when her second term ends next year. Photo / Michael Craig

Retirement Commissioner Jane Wrightson will step down from her role next year following the conclusion of her second term.

Wrightson has advised Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Scott Simpson that she will not seek reappointment after nearly six years leading the Retirement Commission.

During her time as commissioner, Wrightson prompted the first substantive review of the Retirement Villages Act 2003, with a decision expected on legislative changes by the end of 2025.

She also recommended employer and employee KiwiSaver contributions increase to 4% and for 16- and 17-year-olds to be included – something that was confirmed in Budget 2025.

Wrightson said she was proud of what’s been achieved during her time in the role.