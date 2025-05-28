Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Retail isn’t dying, but it needs to build community to thrive – Hamish Acland

By Hamish Acland
Mons Royale clothing brand co-founder·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Hamish Acland's Mons Royale clothing brand is based close to the Kiwi ski action in Wānaka.

Hamish Acland's Mons Royale clothing brand is based close to the Kiwi ski action in Wānaka.

Opinion by Hamish Acland
is the clothing brand co-founder of Mons Royale

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Retail has faced challenges from Covid, recession, and rising online shopping, with flat spending.
  • Mons Royale invests in physical stores as community hubs, hosting events and connecting people.
  • Successful stores offer experiences beyond transactions, emphasising community, connection, and brand immersion.

Retail in New Zealand has faced some strong headwinds in recent years. First came Covid, then a recession, and all while online shopping has continued to surge in popularity.

It hasn’t been easy for retailers and, unfortunately, boarded-up shopfronts are a common sight around the country. The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business