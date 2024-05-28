Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr shares fiery ‘letter to the editor’ with bank bosses

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
3 mins to read
Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr tells bank bosses criticism of capital rules is 'tired and misleading'. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr tells bank bosses criticism of capital rules is 'tired and misleading'. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Reserve Bank (RBNZ) is upping the ante, trying to quash the narrative its approach towards regulating banks is hampering competition.

The Herald understands RBNZ governor Adrian Orr wrote to the bosses of the big

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business