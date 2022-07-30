Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Rescuing 'mamushka': Entrepreneur Tenby Powell heads daring Ukraine escape mission

6 minutes to read
Yuliia Paievskak, known throughout Ukraine as Taira, had recorded harrowing footage from besieged Mariupol before being captured by Russian forces. Video / AP

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

She was alone in her Ukraine war-damaged apartment, windows blown out, no water and only intermittent electricity, her son worrying she would not survive.

Friends and family feared the worst for Tamara Opeshko, aged 80,

