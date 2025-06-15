Advertisement
Reputation v responsibility? Legal insights from the Siouxsie Wiles case – Sasha Borissenko

Dr Siouxsie Wiles took her employer to court in 2021 because she felt it had failed to protect her from a "tsunami of threats" that followed her Covid-19 commentary. Photo / Sarah Ivey

Opinion by Sasha Borissenko
Freelance journalist who has reported extensively on the law industry
THE FACTS

  • High-profile scientist Siouxsie Wiles incurred more than $350,000 in legal bills in her employment dispute with the University of Auckland.
  • The Employment Court has told the university to pay $205,000 of that total.
  • The university breached Wiles’ employment agreement - but not her academic freedom - when she was subjected to intense abuse during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Siouxsie Wiles Employment Court case offers revealing legal food for thought.

Wiles first raised concerns about online harassment in March 2020, after providing expert commentary during the pandemic. In the three and a half years that followed, she experienced doxing, death threats and increased university scrutiny

