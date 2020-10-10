Website of the Year

Business

Regeneron: The company that Donald Trump claims cured his Covid

5 minutes to read

US President Donald Trump wearing a protective mask. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald
By: Kiran Stacey, David Crow and Donato Paolo Mancini

When Donald Trump hosted senior executives from 10 pharmaceutical companies at the White House in March to discuss the coronavirus, he was particularly keen to hear the views of a man he affectionately called "Lenny".

