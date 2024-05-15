Voyager 2023 media awards
Redundancy totalling $339,000 paid in shuttering the Productivity Commission

Kate MacNamara
Finance Minister Nicola Willis opted to pay redundancy to staff at the shuttered Productivity Commission, rather than seek to redeploy them. Photo / Mark Mitchell

All 21 employees of the Productivity Commission received redundancy payments upon the Crown entity’s disestablishment in February. The total cost was $339,300, the Treasury confirmed under the Official Information Act (OIA).

No termination payments were

