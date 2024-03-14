Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Reddit’s long, rocky road to an initial public offering

New York Times
By Mike Isaac
8 mins to read
This month, Reddit is poised to reach the stock market in one of the first tech initial public offerings of the year. Photo / QuickHoney, The New York Times

This month, Reddit is poised to reach the stock market in one of the first tech initial public offerings of the year. Photo / QuickHoney, The New York Times

The site, a throwback to an earlier era of social media, is poised to go public as soon as next week. It hasn’t been easy to reach this point.

During a leadership crisis in 2015,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business