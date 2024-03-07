Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Reddit wants its users’ money - but not their input

Financial Times
3 mins to read
A hallway at Reddit’s office in New York. Photo / Amy Lombard, The New York Times

A hallway at Reddit’s office in New York. Photo / Amy Lombard, The New York Times

OPINION

Social network Reddit says it may be made from code and algorithms, but it is really built by users.

That is correct. Redditors provide both content and moderation for free. As thanks, a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business