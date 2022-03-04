Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Record fertiliser prices seen pushing higher still on Russia-Ukraine conflict

3 minutes to read
Fertiliser prices look likely to push higher as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war. Photo / File

Fertiliser prices look likely to push higher as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war. Photo / File

Jamie Gray
By
Jamie Gray

Business Reporter

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has seen world fertiliser prices push higher from already elevated levels.

Farm lending specialist Rabobank said New Zealand producers were likely to feel the secondary effects of the conflict in the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.