Tourism operators in New Zealand are ready to fly back into action. Photo / Graeme Murray, File

OPINION

New Zealand's economy might just be able to avoid a recession this year.

According to Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen, economic growth could remain in positive territory due to the impending revival of the tourism industry.

This feels like a comeback story.

There is a palpable air of optimism across the industry. The full reopening of our borders this week will be a momentous occasion for Aotearoa New Zealand and it is exciting to reach this stage.

Travel enhances human connections and brings vibrancy to our communities.

Tourism also has a halo effect on so many other export sectors. Our visitors go home and hunt out our wine, food, clothing and products. And let's not forget that a healthy aviation sector is vital for our freight exports and our ability to connect with the world. When tourism is done right the economic, visitor, community, and environmental benefits are significant.

On my recent trade mission with the Prime Minister to Australia, it was clear that among the 30 very diverse New Zealand businesses represented there was a golden thread that joined us together – a desire to do good. Not just good for our businesses, our employees or New Zealand, but good for the world.

Our tourism operators share that outlook. We believe travel is nourishing and that New Zealand can be a beacon for what exceptional tourism looks like.

Numerous tourism businesses are already leading by example, designing their business to enhance their communities and their environment.

We are actively building towards the "next generation" of tourism. This new regenerative tourism model will support a healthy visitor system that we can be proud to leave to those who come after us.

The tourism industry is forward-thinking, adaptive, and bursting with great experiences for both New Zealanders and overseas visitors to enjoy. We have listened to concerns that some communities had before the pandemic about the growth of tourism and how it was impacting their lifestyle and environment.

From legislative change on freedom camping, to community-led destination management plans and individual business innovations, a lot has been happening over the last two years.

What we need now is great people to join us at this defining time. A recent survey by Tourism Industry Aotearoa found that 75 per cent of tourism businesses are currently recruiting in preparation for this summer.

Rebecca Ingram. Photo / Supplied

This bodes well for a strong start if we can get the right people in the right place in the right roles – and we are working hard to find them. Seventy per cent of the survey respondents are paying at least the living wage, with 63 per cent offering flexible working arrangements. Thirty-three per cent offer free meals, and 22 per cent provide staff with accommodation. A wide range of other benefits is on offer across more than 30 different roles in the industry.

These roles include everything from bike mechanics to massage therapists, operations managers and sea kayak guides.

This summer will enable much of our tourism industry to get back into the black and return to what they do best – sharing their passion for New Zealand with those who seek out experiences that are good for the soul and positive for New Zealand.

This will also mean we are doing our bit to fend off a New Zealand recession.

The tourism industry is ready to make its comeback.

• Rebecca Ingram is the chief executive of Tourism Industry Aotearoa.