Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

RBNZ expected to encourage more lending to business, economists predict

5 minutes to read

The Reserve Bank is expected to announce details of its Funding for Lending Programme this week. Photo / Supplied

Tamsyn Parker
By:

Money Editor, NZ Herald

Banks could be encouraged to lend more to businesses to take some heat out of the housing market under the criteria of a new direct to bank lending programme expected to be revealed by the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
NewsletterClicker