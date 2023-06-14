Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Ratings agency warns wide current account deficit is NZ’s ‘key credit risk’

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
4 mins to read
The current account deficit was worse than S&P expected in the year to March. Photo / Alex Cairns

The current account deficit was worse than S&P expected in the year to March. Photo / Alex Cairns

S&P Global Ratings warns New Zealand’s near-record trade deficit remains the country’s “key credit risk”.

The current account deficit narrowed to $33 billion in the year to March. This was equivalent to 8.5 per cent

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business