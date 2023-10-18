Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Ratepayers the winners in Auckland port user price hikes, says Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown

By
5 mins to read
Port of Auckland has announced significant price rises and new charges as it pursues a financial and operational turnaround. Photo / Michael Craig

Port of Auckland has announced significant price rises and new charges as it pursues a financial and operational turnaround. Photo / Michael Craig

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown says he’s okay with the city’s port raising prices for its users in tight economic times if it means the port isn’t leaning on ratepayers to lift its act.

The Auckland

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business