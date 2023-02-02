Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Rakon eyes US aerospace play, feels CO2 squeeze

Chris Keall
By
8 mins to read
Rakon chief executive Sinan Altug on the challenges of Covid, the CO2 crisis, and new markets. Video / Molly Floyd

Rakon chief executive Sinan Altug on the challenges of Covid, the CO2 crisis, and new markets. Video / Molly Floyd

Kiwi high-tech company Rakon is in growth mode. The Auckland-based firm, which turns quartz crystals into radio frequency control systems that help telecommunications gear, satellites, missile guidance systems and emergency beacons maintain the same “heartbeat”

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business