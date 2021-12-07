Voyager 2021 media awards
Rail and Maritime Transport Union withdraws strike notices for KiwiRail workers after new pay offer

Quick Read
Photo / Samuel Rillstone, RNZ

RNZ

A union for KiwiRail workers has withdrawn strike notices after getting a new offer from management.

The strike action slated for next week would have affected all rail operations, including the Auckland and Wellington metro systems, and the InterIslander ferries.

Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Wayne Butson said a new offer from KiwiRail will be taken back to union members for ratification.

Earlier, KiwiRail workers had said they were trying to secure an 8 per cent pay rise.

