Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

‘Radiologists miss cancer sometimes’: Will AI take doctors’ jobs?

Chris Keall
By
6 mins to read
Where will AI take us? Photo / Getty Creative

Where will AI take us? Photo / Getty Creative

“Hungary has become a major testing ground for AI software to spot cancer, as doctors debate whether the technology will replace them in medical jobs,” the New York Times reported earlier this week.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business