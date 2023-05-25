Mike Hosking continues to dominate the radio breakfast market. Photo / NZME

Newstalk ZB and Mike Hosking continue to dominate New Zealand’s radio airwaves - and The Breeze is the leading music station, according to latest ratings.

NZME will be celebrating the dominance of Newstalk ZB, the number one station in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin, Tauranga, Hawke’s Bay and Nelson - and New Zealand overall, with a 15.7 share nationally. It is the 15th consecutive year that the station has held the top spot.

MediaWorks continues to lead the overall radio market with a 51.5 share, although NZME moved up again, to a 38.1 share. After Newstalk ZB, MediaWorks has the next four top-rating stations nationally: The Breeze, The Rock, More FM and The Sound. The Breeze also remains a clear number 2 station in Auckland.

Newstalk ZB’s dominance is stark across many parts of the day, notably at breakfast where Mike Hosking is the number-one show in all markets except Northland. Heather du Plessis-Allan, Marcus Lush, Kate Hawkesby, Kerre Woodham, Jack Tame, Andrew Dickens and Francesca Rudkin are all number 1 in their respective slots.

“To have such a loyal and growing audience is something I’m truly humbled and excited by,” said Hosking.

“It just proves New Zealanders still have a thirst for knowledge, information and analysis of the big issues and events facing this country. It also shows the power of the radio industry in New Zealand, which I’ve always said is king because of the brilliance of the medium and our audiences.”

In a press release, NZME said with 3.4 million Kiwis tuning in to commercial radio stations each week, audio continued to be one of the most powerful media platforms.

“ZM’s Fletch, Vaughan and Hayley continued to go from strength to strength, gaining their highest audience ever,” said NZME. “The Hits also continued its recent momentum, growing share and celebrating its biggest audience in its history, with 452,000 Kiwis tuning in.”

NZME chief radio officer Jason Winstanley said the overall results for commercial radio demonstrated the power of the channel and - coupled with the huge expansion in digital audio including streaming and podcasting - the industry was at its strongest.

“Radio and digital audio are unique platforms in that they are able to be enjoyed no matter where people are and what they are doing. Whether you’re at home, in your car, at the supermarket, the gym or work – you can enjoy news, music, sport or entertainment whether it be via radio, digital streaming or podcasts. The range of content available across audio platforms, as well as the diversity of personalities means there is something for everyone,” said Winstanley.

RBA chief executive Al Jamison said: “The latest data shows radio maintaining a reach and time spent listening advantage over other key media such as television, but I encourage advertisers to look beyond the audience metrics and consider what opportunity exists with this highly engaged audience.”

MediaWorks director of content Leon Wratt said: “More Kiwis are listening to radio and for longer. This is a fantastic result and shows radio continues to be a highly engaging and trusted medium as well as one of the most cost-effective ways for brands to reach audiences wherever they are.”







