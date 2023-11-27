Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Questions swirl around Sanford’s board again

By
4 mins to read
Sanford is a major New Zealand seafood exporter.

Sanford is a major New Zealand seafood exporter.

The board of NZX-listed seafood company Sanford is in the spotlight again with the New Zealand Shareholders’ Association questioning the nomination of a director due to concern about cross-relationships.

Tasman Equity Holdings, a 3.2 per

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business