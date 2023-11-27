Questions swirl around Sanford’s board again

Sanford is a major New Zealand seafood exporter.

The board of NZX-listed seafood company Sanford is in the spotlight again with the New Zealand Shareholders’ Association questioning the nomination of a director due to concern about cross-relationships.

Tasman Equity Holdings, a 3.2 per cent shareholder in Sanford, has nominated William John Strowger, known as John Strowger, as a non-independent director for a vote at the company’s annual meeting in Auckland on December 18. He would not be an independent director due to being a shareholder in Tasman.

Strowger, a commercial lawyer, is chairman of NZX-listed Skellerup Holdings. In essence, he is the boss of independent Sanford director David Mair, Skellerup’s chief executive. The NZSA notes in a briefing to members that David Cushing, a 3.7 per cent shareholder of Sanford, is also on the board of Skellerup.

NZSA chief executive Oliver Mander told the Herald he had also confirmed that Sanford chairman Sir Rob McLeod’s wife is a close relative of John Strowger’s partner.

“We don’t doubt the capability of the individuals involved, but we do hold some concern as to the level of independence able to be exercised by the independent directors in the context of the cross relationships inherent within the Sanford board,” Mander said.

The Herald has approached Sanford for comment. It has also approached 19.8 per cent shareholder Ngai Tahu Investments, Sanford’s biggest single shareholder, for comment.

Earlier this month directors Abby Foote and Fiona Mackenzie announced they were leaving the Sanford board. Foote’s resignation was effective immediately, while Mackenzie said she would not be seeking re-election at the annual meeting.

Foote, on the board since 2018, in a statement to the Herald said: “I am no longer aligned with the view of the majority of the board as to the best interests of the organisation in particular as it relates to actions by significant but minority shareholders which are making it increasingly difficult to govern the organisation in accordance with the expectations of the NZX Corporate Governance Code and my view as to good practice for listed companies.”

Abby Foote resigned days before another Sanford director decided not to stand for re-election.

If Strowger is voted in by shareholders, Sanford’s board would comprise two independent directors McLeod and Mair, and two non-independent governors, Craig Ellison and Strowger.

Ellison, a director of Sanford, is acting chief executive of the company. A search for a new CEO would start next year, the company has told the Herald.

Sanford shares are held by a wide range of shareholders, including retail investors.

NZSA’s briefing said there was a risk of small shareholders “being caught in the crossfire between other large and wealthy shareholder groups.

“We know that New Zealand can be a small place and that all of the individuals involved are respected and capable members of the business community. Nonetheless, on the face of it, this all seems a little too close for comfort when it comes to exercising independent judgment.

“While the election of John Strowger per se may be appropriate, we believe that David Mair and Sir Robert McLeod would be hard-pressed to maintain full independence given the nature and cross-dependency of relationships,” the NZSA briefing said.

Strowger’s nomination is on the heels of NZSA concern over the departure of Foote and Mackenzie that Sanford “falls into favouring a particular minority shareholder, albeit a large shareholder in the case of Ngāi Tahu.

“We are concerned about the impact of those resignations and what is going on behind the scenes and whether that will result in governance processes and structure that don’t support the interests of retail shareholders,” Mander said at the time.

There’s growing speculation that Ngāi Tahu has its sights on tailoring the board composition to its preference for industry experience.

Further fuelling speculation about Ngāi Tahu’s undue influence on the board has been the appointment of its nominated director Ellison as interim CEO.

Ellison, experienced in fishing industry management and leadership, has a history with Ngāi Tahu companies. He was appointed by the Sanford board after the resignation of chief executive Peter Reidie in August.

Andrea Fox joined the Herald as a senior business journalist in 2018 and specialises in writing about the dairy industry, agribusiness, exporting and the logistics sector and supply chains.



