Pushpay shares halted ahead of shareholder sell down

Pushpay shares have been placed in a trading halt on the NZX this morning as two existing shareholders offload a significant combined stake.

The maker of digital and church management software requested the halt to facilitate a bookbuild for an unspecified amount of shares. The company did not disclose the identity of the two shareholders.

The share register also lists Christopher & Banks V Ltd, the private equity vehicle of Christopher and Peter Huljich, as holding 18.68 per cent of the company. The Huljichs - anchor investors in Pushpay - sold $124m worth of shares in a July block trade as the family reduced its stake.

Departing chief executive Bruce Gordon said in September that he was selling half his stake, worth around $12.4m at the time.

In July last year, Gordon's predecessor as CEO, Pushpay co-founder Chris Heaslip sold down 41.2 per cent of his shareholding, netting $46.4m, while retaining 17.5m shares which were placed in escrow for 18 months.

In 2018, co-founder Elliot Crowther sold a 9 per cent stake for around $100m.

Pushpay shares closed yesterday at $1.89 having recently undergone a share split.

The stock has climbed 85 per cent over the past 12 months.

Pushpay last month reported a 51 per cent revenue gain to US$86.6m and net profit that doubled to US$13.4m - but customer growth that had stalled since March.

Pushpay said total customers were 10,896 - up 38 per cent against the first half of FY2020, but flatlined since March.

While the Covid-19 pandemic had been so key to accelerating adoption of digital-giving via Pushpay as congregations turned to meeting over Zoom, it also hampered travel and face-to-face selling.

Nevertheless, Pushpay - which is headquartered in Auckland but does most of its business with US congregations and reports in US dollars - said processing volume rose from US$2.2b to US$3.2b. But monthly average revenue per customer slipped 1 per cent to US$1272.

The increases have come as use of Pushpay's software has boomed during US lockdowns. Analysts see the pandemic as a catalyst for more churches going digital, and keeping Pushpay's pay-monthly software long-term.

Net debt reduced from US$50m as of March 31, 2020 to US$25m.

Chief executive Bruce Gordon told a conference call that digital giving was increasing as a proportion of total giving fast enough to offset any decline in total giving.

