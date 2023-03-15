Voyager 2022 media awards
Pushpay shares climb on improved offer

BusinessDesk
2 mins to read
Pushpay has received an improved takeover offer. Photo / Supplied

Pushpay Holdings climbed 10.6 per cent to $1.36 after the faith-based administration software developer’s suitor offered a sweeter deal.

Earlier this month, the investors of the church payment software rejected an offer of $1.34 per

