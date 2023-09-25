Voyager 2023 media awards

Election 2023: The final $5b of the Covid fight, and the half spent quickly on other priorities

Kate MacNamara
By
7 mins to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson says money from the Covid Response and Recovery Fund was reprioritised. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Grant Robertson says money from the Covid Response and Recovery Fund was reprioritised. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION: The Public Purse is a fortnightly Herald column focused on the public sector and how taxpayer money is spent.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson is on the hustings, defending, for the sake of

