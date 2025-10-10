Advertisement
Protest at Winston Peters’ home shows how far debate has fallen – Bruce Cotterill

Opinion by
Bruce Cotterill is a professional director and adviser to business leaders. He is the author of the book, The Best Leaders Don’t Shout, and host of the podcast, Leaders Getting Coffee.

Bruce Cotterill says the Greens’ Gaza stance goes too far.

THE FACTS:

  • US President Donald Trump has announced a deal has been reached over the first phase in a peace plan for Gaza.
  • It includes all hostages to be released and Israeli forces to withdraw from Gaza.
  • Prime Minister Christopher Luxon called the deal a “watershed moment in a conflict that has killed too many”.

I should start with an apology.

I’m sorry that I am finding it really difficult to get too exercised about what’s happening in Gaza or Israel at present, or for that matter, what’s going on in Ukraine or Russia.

Don’t get me wrong. Those wars are brutal and

