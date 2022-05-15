Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Proposal to change Fair Pay Agreements could put NZ under wrath of UN's International Labour Organisation

3 minutes to read
Photo / Getty Images

Photo / Getty Images

Aimee Shaw
By
Aimee Shaw

Business Reporter

New Zealand risks being placed on a list of the world's "worst case" breaches of international labour law if it continues with its proposal to change Fair Pay Agreements to include compulsory collective bargaining.

BusinessNZ

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.