Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to open APEC CEO Summit

APEC 2021 will be hosted virtually. Photo / Supplied

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will focus on the state of the world in the second year of the pandemic in her opening address at the APEC CEO Summit in November.

Ardern's speech will cover topics spanning economic recovery, trade and protectionism at a time of enormous uncertainty around the world.

The CEO Summit will take place over two days on 11 and 12 November and will be delivered virtually across three time zones to all 21 APEC economies.

The event is a key part of APEC Leaders' Week, which will conclude New Zealand's role as APEC Chair for 2021.

In commenting on her opening address, Ardern spokes of the importance of the CEO Summit in the current global context.

"The CEO Summit is a vital part of New Zealand's hosting of APEC as it brings together business leaders from a variety of sectors, thought leaders from various disciplines and political leaders from across APEC, to examine in detail the issues we all must navigate in the coming years as the world rebuilds from the disruption of COVID-19," she said.

"I look forward to being part of this important conversation."

Ardern is the first APEC leader to be confirmed as a speaker at the CEO Summit, which will also feature keynote addresses from Amal Clooney, Helen Clark, Richard Edelman, Professor Jonathan Haidt, Dr David Suzuki, Amber Mac and Tony Fernandes.

More speakers, including other APEC leaders, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Given the ongoing restrictions on travel, this year's APEC event will be a virtual gathering of the world's most powerful CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, thought leaders, prime ministers and presidents of APEC economies.