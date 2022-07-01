Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Primary sector gives its verdict on NZ-EU Free Trade Agreement

5 minutes to read
The primary export sector has given its verdict on the latest EU trade deal signed overnight. Photo / File

The primary export sector has given its verdict on the latest EU trade deal signed overnight. Photo / File

Jamie Gray
By
Jamie Gray

Business Reporter

The New Zealand primary sector has given its verdict on the new European Union free trade agreement.

The meat industry was less than impressed, as was the dairy sector, but kiwifruit, onion and wine growers

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.