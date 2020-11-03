Website of the Year

Business

Prices drop in latest Global Dairy Trade Auction

Quick Read

The Country

After three consecutive rises, prices in last night's Global Dairy Trade auction have dropped 2.0 per cent across the board.

The crucial Whole Milk Powder index - which has the biggest bearing on Fonterra's Farmgate milk price - also fell 2.0 per cent to an average US$2,985/MT.

Skim Milk Powder - Fonterra's second biggest 'reference product' - fell even further, with a 4.4 per cent drop to US$2,722/MT.

Anhydrous Milk Fat followed suit with a 2.6 per cent drop to US$4,002/MT and Cheddar dipped 0.8 per cent at US$3,786/MT.

Going against the grain, butter experienced the biggest rise, with a 3.9 per cent increase to US$3,822/MT, while Butter Milk powder also bucked the trend - up 1.2 per cent to US$2,617/MT.

A total of 35,418MT of product was sold, attracting 122 bidders over 14 rounds.

In a market update on October 15, Fonterra increased the midpoint of its forecast farmgate milk price for the 2020/21 season by 40 cents to $6.80, but retained its $1 range of between $6.30 and $7.30.