Job ad volumes continue to fall as economic pressures stymie hiring activity. Photo / 123rf

The decline in hiring activity accelerated in June with significant weakness for jobs in retail, according to data from Seek.

Seek NZ’s Employment Report showed job ads fell 8% in June when compared with May and are now down 35% year on year. Ad volumes were down 13% on a quarterly basis.

“It is a pretty tough market for jobseekers at the moment, with demand for workers declining in almost all regions and in most of our largest industries,” Seek country manager Rob Clark said.

“The Matariki public holiday likely added to the hiring slowdown for the month, although it wasn’t the only factor, with economic pressures continuing to stymie hiring activity.”

Most industries recorded a fall in job ad volumes in June, with significant declines in retail and consumer products (-18%), trades and services (-12%) and healthcare and medical (-9%).