Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Pressure on Auckland port as more ships head to Northport and Maersk dangles carrot

4 minutes to read
Maersk's US-NZ service will be back weekly in Auckland next year if port delivers on service. Photo / File

Maersk's US-NZ service will be back weekly in Auckland next year if port delivers on service. Photo / File

By
Andrea Fox

Herald business writer

Shipping giant Maersk intends to reintroduce an important US-New Zealand route weekly import call at Auckland next year - provided the port lifts productivity and starts sticking to berthing schedules.

Meanwhile Northport will continue to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.