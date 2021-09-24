Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Precinct Properties' Scott Pritchard reveals impact of Covid-19 on Commercial Bay retail

6 minutes to read
A look at how Commercial Bay is faring almost a year after opening. Video / Supplied

A look at how Commercial Bay is faring almost a year after opening. Video / Supplied

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

Retail in Auckland's new $1 billion Commercial Bay was expected to be trading up to 20 per cent ahead of what it is now, its owner says.

Scott Pritchard, Precinct Properties' chief executive since 2010,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.