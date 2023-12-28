Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Power list: The top 10 staffing agencies and consultancies who had the lion’s share of work for the public service

Kate MacNamara
By
15 mins to read
A crackdown on the country's water supplies is put in place, victims from yesterday's dairy attack remain in hospital and Ruapehu National Park is one step closer to getting a name change. Video / NZ Herald

This year the Herald’s award-winning newsroom produced a range of first-class journalism, including Jacinda Ardern’s shock resignation, the Auckland anniversary floods, arts patron Sir James Wallace’s prison sentence, the election of Christopher’s All Blacks’ narrow defeat in the Rugby World Cup final.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business