Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Port of Auckland: The cost of rebranding after dropping ‘s’ from name is modest

By
4 mins to read
Port of Auckland tweaked its name as part of its "Regaining our Mana" turnaround journey. Photo / Michael Craig

Port of Auckland tweaked its name as part of its "Regaining our Mana" turnaround journey. Photo / Michael Craig

Rebranding Port of Auckland after it dropped the ‘s’ from its name is budgeted to cost less than 1 per cent of its revenue, says the Auckland Council-owned company.

A spokeswoman for New Zealand’s main

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business