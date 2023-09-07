Fonterra is New Zealand's biggest business, collecting nearly 80 per cent of the country's raw milk. Photo / Michael Craig

Fonterra’s weighty board of 11 directors could be reduced by two next year.

The big dairy cooperative is consulting its farmer-owners on a proposal to have nine directors while maintaining the current balance between farmer-elected governors and appointed directors, chairman Peter McBride said in an email to shareholders.

“As part of earlier governance and representation reviews, a commitment was made to review our board size and composition in 2024. Since the co-op’s formation, it has been envisaged that the board size would be rationalised over time.

“With the capital structure review, asset divestment programme and long-term strategy work largely behind us, the board believes it is the right time to review its size and composition,” he said.

“Top line, we believe the board priorities for the coming years could be more efficiently delivered by a smaller board. Our current thinking is to reduce the number of directors on the board from 11 down to 9. The current balance between farmer-elected and appointed directors would be maintained, with a composition of 6 farmer-elected directors and 3 appointed directors.

“As is the case today, the chairman would still be selected from within the pool of farmer-elected directors.”

McBride said the company planned, after consultation with the shareholders’ watchdog, the Fonterra Cooperative Council, and farmers, to put the idea for a vote to the company’s annual meeting later this year.

He noted the Institute of Directors recommended, as a general rule, a board size of between 6 and 8 directors for medium to large companies in New Zealand.

“Fonterra’s global scale makes us an outlier.”

Fonterra is New Zealand’s biggest business, responsible for the majority of the dairy industry’s $26 billion export earnings, and the world’s ninth-largest dairy company by revenue.

“My personal experience leading or being part of leadership groups is that in smaller groups people are more engaged and able to share their perspectives in a more meaningful way. Smaller groups encourage greater sharing of dissenting ideas and opinions – which is a good thing – and are proven to support faster, robust decision making,” McBride said in the email, which was posted on the NZX.

“Having now been part of the co-op’s board for five years, the last three as chair, I’m confident that reducing the size of our board will improve the dynamics within the group, encouraging greater participation from directors, and maintaining access to the necessary skills and experience to govern the co-op into the future.

“When thinking about the right size of the board, that balance is important. We want to increase efficiency and avoid ‘group think’ whilst retaining an appropriate level of skills and capabilities, as defined by our board skills matrix.

“As well as the size of the organisation, optimal board size is also informed by the associated workload requirements. The changes in our governance framework, with changes to our board sub-committees and no requirement for an independent director to chair the Milk Price Panel also support the concept of a smaller board. Through the previous governance and representation reviews, it was clear that a strong farmer-director majority on the board was important to farmers, alongside the other elements of farmer control.”

