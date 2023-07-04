Voyager 2023 media awards

PGG Wrightson chair sidelined under cloud of Singapore securities charges

3 mins to read
Lee Joo Hai left Singapore before investigations started and was arrested in Malaysia. (Image: Hyflux)

PGG Wrightson chair Lee Joo Hai has been sidelined while the rest of his board try to unravel the impact of unrelated securities law charges he faces in Singapore.

Lee took over the chair from Rodger Finlay in June

