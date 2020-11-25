Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Pet food company Ziwi cops $66k fine over odours from Mount Maunganui plant

5 minutes to read

Ziwi Ltd has been sentenced on odour offences. Photo / File

Samantha Motion
By:

Multimedia journalist

Makers of a popular pet food brand have been fined $66,000 over odours from its Mount Maunganui plant that were so putrid they left some of those affected feeling "physically ill".

Ziwi Ltd previously pleaded

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.