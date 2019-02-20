Earlier: Peters has made it clear in the past he is not a fan of a capital gains tax.

Whatever Sir Michael Cullen recommends in his final Tax Working Group report today may be off the table if Labour can't get New Zealand First and Winston Peters' support for it.

Peters has made it clear in the past he is not a fan of a capital gains tax.

Just before the 2017 election, he told TVNZ's Q&A that a capital gains tax was "off the table."

"The two factors are - it doesn't work and the second thing is there is no fairness if you haven't got capital losses as well."

Labour has campaigned on a CGT for the last three elections and the idea has been supported by the Green party for almost 20 years.