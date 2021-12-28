Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Tax
Updated

Government mulls fix for rushed tax law that looks into who stays at the bach

Hamish Rutherford
By
Wellington Business Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
The rules have implications for many of New Zealand's approximately 180,000 domestic trusts, but especially on trusts that own holiday homes where income is generated to cover running costs

The rules have implications for many of New Zealand's approximately 180,000 domestic trusts, but especially on trusts that own holiday homes where income is generated to cover running costs

Kiwi families who own baches through trusts could face a fresh compliance headache this year, with IRD requiring the disclosure of the names and tax details of all family members that stay over.

New rules that were rushed into law under urgency at the end of 2020 mean that from

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Tax

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Tax