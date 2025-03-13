Chafic Georges was sentenced to 12 months home detention for sustained tax fraud.

A former Inland Revenue tax agent has received the maximum length of home detention possible for sustained tax fraud after more than a decade of cheating the system.

Chafic Georges, 71, a former Inland Revenue tax agent, was sentenced to 12 months home detention in the Manukau District Court after appearing on 19 tax fraud charges.

Following a risk review of Georges' tax affairs, an Inland Revenue investigation found he and his family accumulated wealth not accounted for in his income tax returns.

While operating as a registered tax agent and sole trader from October 2006 to January 2018, Georges committed sustained tax fraud. This was after his time working for Inland Revenue.

This included filing false personal tax returns and false income tax and GST returns for third parties. Those refunds were paid to bank accounts controlled by Georges for his personal use.