"Following an audit investigation undertaken by the Commissioner of Inland Revenue, an amount of $7m has been recorded in respect of an amended 2015 income tax assessment. 2015 was the year of restructure of Best Start's shares to a charity," the accounts said.
Best Start is the country's largest childcare operator - with more than 260 centres nationally looking after 15,000 children each week - and has had a colourful history since being founded in 1996 by husband and wife pair Wayne and Chloe Wright in 1996.
First called Kidicorp, the company was briefly listed on the NZX in the mid 2000s before choppy financial waters saw the Wrights take the company back into private hands in 2007. In 2015 the operation made a well-publicised metamorphosis into registered charity Best Start Educare.
Less well-publicised was the complex financial engineering behind this transformation that saw the Wright family sell Best-Start's shares to their family-run charity - the WFF - for $332m, with the purchase settled through regular repayments of an interest-free loan.
The arrangement now sees WFF pay the family around $20m a year from Best Start's now tax-free earnings. According to the most recent annual report, $208.5m of this loan remains outstanding, meaning Best Start's operation as an charity unencumbered by related-party loan repayments is still a decade away.
Wayne Wright, the chairman and until recently the chief executive of Best Start, said the unexpected tax bill related to a $25m donation in 2015 from Best Start to the WFF. He said the deduction on this donation - $7m - was claimed as a refund through a Notice of Proposed Adjustment, before Inland Revenue recently decided to take another look.
The 2020 accounts, which to March 31 fail to include the worst effects of Covid, show annual revenues - the vast bulk of which came from Best Start, which in turn received nearly $200m in government funding - had grown to $280m.
But a $40m loss was booked for the year, largely off the back of a $60m goodwill impairment to Best Start's value. The accounts also record $19,973,575 went to the Wright family to pay down the related-party loan.