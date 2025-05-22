The IRD push for compliance comes after tax debts have more than doubled over the past four years following a recession and a period during the Covid crisis years where it had been directed to be lenient with those struggling financially.

In December 2020 overdue tax payments – including child support, student loans and Covid-19 support loans – stood at $4 billion.

According to Watts’ press release accompanying his Budget announcement, the figure for December 2024 stood at $8.5b.

“Every dollar we recover is another dollar we can devote to funding schools, hospitals, and law and order. Investment in tax compliance delivers real results for Kiwis,” Watts said.

Independent tax adviser Geof Nightingale, formerly of PwC, was broadly supportive of today’s move and said returns from spending on tax compliance were considerable.

He said Watts’ claim that each dollar spent would generate $8 in increased tax take, with half coming in the first year, likely underestimated the effects.

He said such activity by IRD led other taxpayers, even if not directly targeted, to improve compliance as they became aware of the consequences of, and monitoring for, tax underpayments.

“It’s got a halo effect. There’s no way of measuring it, but it is true. I’ve seen it myself: once IRD starts paying attention to a sector, everyone in it takes notice,” Nightingale said.

“It is positive that IRD does more compliance. It improves fairness of the tax system.”

Nightingale said he was not in a position to judge whether $35m more annually was ideal, and said a law of diminishing returns would put a limit on the efficacy of spending on compliance.

