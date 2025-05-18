Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance

Should we put our family home in a trust? – The Ex-Files

By Jeremy Sutton
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Discuss the trust's purpose with your partner before making any decisions.

Discuss the trust's purpose with your partner before making any decisions.

Opinion by Jeremy Sutton
Jeremy Sutton is a barrister and family lawyer at Bastion Chambers.

My partner and I have been together for 10 years but we have been having some problems recently. We have two children aged 4 and 7. I am a stay-at-home mother, having left my job permanently after my second child was born. My partner has a very successful IT company.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Personal Finance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Personal Finance