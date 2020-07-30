Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance

Love affair over: Families move to wind up trusts

Tamsyn Parker
By
Business Editor·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Some families are worried changes to trust law will mean beneficiaries like children or grandchildren may spend up large knowing they have an inheritance coming. Photo / Getty images

Some families are worried changes to trust law will mean beneficiaries like children or grandchildren may spend up large knowing they have an inheritance coming. Photo / Getty images

New Zealand's love affair with the family trust could be coming to an end as families ditch the vehicle ahead of a major law change which will see the biggest shake-up of trust law in 60 years.

There are estimated to be somewhere between 300,000 and 500,000 family trusts in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Personal Finance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Personal Finance