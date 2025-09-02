Advertisement
Why KiwiSaver funds shouldn’t just follow the S&P500 – Generate Wealth Weekly

By Sam Arcand
A narrow focus on large US stocks could mean missing out. Photo / 123rf

Sam Arcand is a global equities analyst at Generate.

THE FACTS

  • The S&P500 has outperformed indexes globally, but focusing solely on it risks ignoring diversification benefits.
  • KiwiSaver aims for steady growth through a balanced asset mix, not just top performers.
  • Global diversification reduces risk and provides similar returns, aligning with KiwiSaver’s long-term goals.

The US sharemarket has been a standout performer for well over a decade. Since the depths of the Global Financial Crisis in 2009, the S&P500 – the main index of America’s biggest companies – has returned around 14% a year. That’s comfortably ahead of the roughly 10% annual

