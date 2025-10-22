Morningstar will start more in depth coverage of KiwiSaver funds next year. Photo / 123rf

Investment research firm Morningstar Australia will expand its coverage of KiwiSaver funds, starting with 10 to 12 providers, from next year.

Morningstar’s forward-looking analysis will include superannuation-specific factors to assess the investment merits of a KiwiSaver fund, it said.

The “Medalist Rating”, a single, encompassing forward-looking rating for managed investments, is already used in Morningstar’s coverage of Australian superannuation funds.

“As a growth opportunity in New Zealand research coverage, Morningstar has identified an opportunity to roll out its superannuation methodology to cover KiwiSaver products,” the firm’s director of manager research ratings, Matt Olsen, said.

“Underpinning our research will be our established framework, which includes evaluating the parent entity, the investment process, and the investment teams and is anchored in our analysis of multi-asset fund offerings.