“Where applicable, we will also assess the leadership teams associated with the KiwiSaver schemes, particularly when they operate independently of the investment function.”
About 10 to 12 providers have been identified for potential coverage after initial discussions with a number of key players in the KiwiSaver market.
Morningstar planned to engage with the KiwiSaver providers, conduct reviews and publish research on their respective schemes in 2026.
The Sydney-based company said it had expanded its research team over the past 12 months.
Separately, Morningstar said “green” investing was gaining momentum in New Zealand.
The third quarter delivered a 107% increase, with $165 million in net new money going into ESG (environmental, social, and governance) managed and exchange-traded funds over the quarter.
The increase was led by Evidential Sustainable Global Bond, Kernel Global ESG NZ Dollar Hedged and Harbour Sustainable NZ shares.
KiwiSaver ESG fund assets reached $4.92 billion in the quarter, up 11% since the end of 2024 and 64% since the end of 2022, Morningstar said.
