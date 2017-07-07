"That was an interesting experience. It was great though because when we did get it, it was made all the more special."

She had no regrets about using KiwiSaver to give their deposit the boost it needed.

"We weren't deterred from using the KiwiSaver funds because we were so young. We still have now until retirement to build that money back up.

"I would definitely recommend using it if you have it - coupled with the grant it gave us an extra $14,000 which is a lot of money when you're trying to save while paying rent."

Hollie Simmonds and her husband also used KiwiSaver to buy their first home, moving to Rotorua from Tauranga.

"We had been completely priced out of the market there so when we decided to look in Rotorua we actually found it really easy.

"It's so hard to save a full deposit these days - especially when you're paying ridiculous amounts in rent, so being able to use KiwiSaver was amazing."

The couple bought a "huge house on a huge section" in Western Heights, with their KiwiSaver making up nearly 80 per cent of their deposit.

"I absolutely think people should take advantage of the money there. While it was set up to be a retirement fund, owning your own home also contributes to your retirement and using it while you are young gives you time to grow it again."