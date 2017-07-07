Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / KiwiSaver
Updated

KiwiSaver key for Rotorua couples in securing first home

Stephanie Arthur-Worsop
By
News Director, Rotorua Daily Post·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Rotorua's Shannon Carline and Wayne Butler used KiwiSaver to buy their first home. Photo/Stephen Parker

Rotorua's Shannon Carline and Wayne Butler used KiwiSaver to buy their first home. Photo/Stephen Parker

Rotorua's Shannon Carline and Wayne Butler became homeowners at age 22 - a feat only made possible by their KiwiSaver funds.

The couple bought their first home in Pukehangi using a mix of savings, the Government's first home buyers' grant and $9000 from Mr Butler's KiwiSaver.

Ms Carline said she had wanted to own her own home since she was young, and wouldn't have been able to do so without using KiwiSaver .

"We worked really hard to get to the point where we could buy. I had savings, Wayne had his KiwiSaver and we sold three project cars to get our deposit together."

Ms Carline said they had been looking for a while and came up against Auckland investors when trying to buy the house they ended up in.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"That was an interesting experience. It was great though because when we did get it, it was made all the more special."

She had no regrets about using KiwiSaver to give their deposit the boost it needed.

"We weren't deterred from using the KiwiSaver funds because we were so young. We still have now until retirement to build that money back up.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"I would definitely recommend using it if you have it - coupled with the grant it gave us an extra $14,000 which is a lot of money when you're trying to save while paying rent."

Hollie Simmonds and her husband also used KiwiSaver to buy their first home, moving to Rotorua from Tauranga.

"We had been completely priced out of the market there so when we decided to look in Rotorua we actually found it really easy.

"It's so hard to save a full deposit these days - especially when you're paying ridiculous amounts in rent, so being able to use KiwiSaver was amazing."

The couple bought a "huge house on a huge section" in Western Heights, with their KiwiSaver making up nearly 80 per cent of their deposit.

"I absolutely think people should take advantage of the money there. While it was set up to be a retirement fund, owning your own home also contributes to your retirement and using it while you are young gives you time to grow it again."

Save

Latest from KiwiSaver

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from KiwiSaver