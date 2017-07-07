Rotorua's Shannon Carline and Wayne Butler became homeowners at age 22 - a feat only made possible by their KiwiSaver funds.
The couple bought their first home in Pukehangi using a mix of savings, the Government's first home buyers' grant and $9000 from Mr Butler's KiwiSaver.
Ms Carline said she had wanted to own her own home since she was young, and wouldn't have been able to do so without using KiwiSaver .
"We worked really hard to get to the point where we could buy. I had savings, Wayne had his KiwiSaver and we sold three project cars to get our deposit together."
Ms Carline said they had been looking for a while and came up against Auckland investors when trying to buy the house they ended up in.