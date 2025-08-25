Advertisement
Generate Wealth Weekly: Time to rethink your KiwiSaver at 65 – the case for higher-risk funds

By Kristian James
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Retirees are living longer and staying active well into their 70s and 80s. Photo / 123rf

Opinion by Kristian James
Kristian James is head of distribution at investment manager Generate

THE FACTS

  • Retirees are living longer, leading to a shift towards higher-risk KiwiSaver investments for better returns.
  • The proportion of assets in high-volatility funds has quadrupled, while low-risk investments have decreased significantly.
  • Experts advise considering time horizon over age, suggesting growth funds for long-term spending needs.

For years, the accepted wisdom has been that when you reach 65, it’s time to move your retirement savings into a conservative fund – something lower risk, more stable, and better suited to the “golden years.” But like many retirement clichés, that thinking is outdated.

Today’s retirees are

