Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / KiwiSaver

Compulsory KiwiSaver: It’s time NZ had a serious debate about it – Fran O’Sullivan

Fran O'Sullivan
By
Head of Business·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

High-profile director Fraser Whineray has sparked debate with a paper talking about how KiwiSaver needs to change.

High-profile director Fraser Whineray has sparked debate with a paper talking about how KiwiSaver needs to change.

Fran O'Sullivan
Opinion by Fran O'Sullivan
Head of Business, NZME
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The Government has announced it will increased the KiwiSaver contribution rate to 4% for both employees and employers
  • It has halved the Government contribution to $261
  • The cost of paying for New Zealand Superannuation is forecast to rise from $13 billion in 2017 to $29b in 2029

High-profile director Fraser Whineray has dug deep into the files of a group that Christopher Luxon once chaired to kick off a new debate on making KiwiSaver compulsory and stepping up the contribution rate.

His posting on LinkedIn – “KiwiSaver 2.0 – Time to get our hands

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from KiwiSaver

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from KiwiSaver