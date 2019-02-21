Capital Gains Tax will hit older Kiwis with savings the hardest

Federated Farmers were critical as well. It's vice-president Andrew Hoggard said it was a "mangy dog", that would add unacceptably high costs and complexity.
NZ Property Investors' Federation executive officer Andrew King said it was difficult to say what impact a CGT could have on the property market.
But he said in other countries which did have such a tax, it hadn't had any effect on property prices.
"Anyone that thinks a capital gains tax would be grand elixir to get property prices down is sadly mistaken."
But it was not all negative – Greenpeace called on the Government to accept the working group's CGT recommendation.
• Capital gains tax (CGT) to apply after the sale of residential property, businesses, shares, all land and buildings except the family home, and intangibles such as intellectual property and goodwill. • Tax rate to be set at the income-earner's top tax rate, likely to be 33% for most. • Calculation of gains to not be retrospective — tax to be applied to gains made after April 2021. • Art, boats, cars, bikes, jewellery, personal household items and the family home to be exempt. • Losses on the sale of assets bought before April 2021 will generally be able to be used to reduce paid on gains from other assets. • Increase the threshold of the lowest tax rate (10.5%), allowing more income to be taxed at the lower rate. • Increase social welfare net benefits to allow similar benefits as low-income earners post tax threshold adjustments. • House on farms and surrounding land up to 4500sq m exempt from CGT, calculated as a percentage of total farm value. • CGT on small businesses can be deferred (roll over relief) if annual turnover is less than $5 million and sale proceeds are reinvested in similar asset class. • No support to make company tax progressive, ie smaller companies paying less than 28%. • Capital gains tax estimated to raise $8.3 billion over five years. • Expand coverage and rate of Waste Disposal Levy, expand the ETS and use congestion charging. • Better tax benefits for KiwiSavers on low and middle incomes. But people would also be paying tax on their investment gains through KiwiSaver.